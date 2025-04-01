Essenhaus - Online Ordering
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.49
Roast Beef Dinner - Full Portion
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$18.59
Roast Beef Dinner - Small Portion
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices. Served with one side dish.$14.29
Baked Steak Dinner - Full Portion
Our baked steak is pan seared, baked and smothered in delicious homemade gravy.$16.49
Baked Steak Dinner - Small Portion
Our baked steak is pan seared, baked and smothered in delicious homemade gravy. Served with one side dish.$12.99
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Favorites
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade crust with a blend of chicken, gravy, and vegetables. Served with one side dish.$13.79
Beef & Noodles over Mashed - Full Portion
Generous portion of our homemade egg noodles with our savory roast beef served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$15.99
Beef & Noodles over Mashed - Small Portion
Our homemade egg noodles with our savory roast beef served over mashed potatoes.$12.99
Chicken & Noodles over Mashed - Full Portion
Heaping portions of our homemade egg noodles with chicken served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$14.99
Chicken & Noodles over Mashed - Small Portion
Our homemade egg noodles with chicken served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish$11.99
Creamed Chicken over Mashed - Full Portion
Heaping portion of shredded chicken and gravy over buttermilk biscuits and mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$15.29
Creamed Chicken over Mashed - Small Portion
Shredded chicken and gravy over buttermilk biscuits and mashed potatoes.$11.99
Chicken Stir Fry
Carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, snap peas, water chestnuts, red peppers and fajita chicken in teriyaki sauce over rice.$17.49
Fruit Plate
Bowl of assorted fresh fruits, homemade chicken salad, two slices of sweet bread served with choice of cottage cheese, strawberry yogurt or vanilla yogurt.$14.99
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A tasteful mix of tender chicken, eggs and celery with our original sauce on homemade bread.$12.79
Chicken, Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Breaded chicken strips and ham topped with Swiss cheese.$13.59
Chicken, Mushroom & Swiss Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.$14.99
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.99
Essenhaus Wrap
Tortilla wrap filled with fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, salsa and your choice of dressing.$15.79
Grilled Cheese
American cheese with thick slices of our homemade bread.$9.79
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf served on our homemade bread.$13.79
Pork Fritter Sandwich
Lightly breaded and topped with lettuce, tomato and our special sauce on the side.$13.99
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$14.99
Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$12.79
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baby Carrots-Side$3.99
Broasted Potatoes-Side$4.49
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Corn-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fried Pickles-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Homefries-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks-Side
4 mozzarella sticks$4.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Pickled Red Beets-Side$3.99
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Steamed Broccoli-Side$3.99
Steamed Cabbage-Side$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Three Bean Salad-Side$3.99
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons.$4.49
Salads
Chef Salad
Shredded chicken, diced ham or turkey; topped with cheddar cheese and egg on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach, and carrots.$14.49
Garden Salad
Loaded with tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower and cheddar cheese on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach and carrots.$14.79
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach topped with strawberries, fajita chicken, candied pecans and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with poppy seed dressing.$14.99
Taco Salad
A mixture of seasoned ground beef and refried beans or fajita chicken in a crispy taco bowl; topped with cheddar cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes.$14.49
Chicken Salad
A tasteful mix of tender chicken, eggs, & celery with our original sauce on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach, and carrots.$14.49
Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with bacon, sliced almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg and grape tomatoes.$14.49
Soups
Limited Time Menu
Sunrise Burger
Our 5oz burger grilled to perfection, served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, country style bacon, and one fried egg cooked over easy. Served with French fries or your choice of side.$14.99
Chicken Tender Bowl
All of your favorite comfort foods together in one bowl. Mashed potatoes, your choice of chicken or beef gravy, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with fried chicken tenders.$14.49
Enchilada
Two oven baked chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy homemade sauce, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with a side of Spanish rice.$13.99
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$24.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, six quart sides, & dinner rolls.$126.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$7.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$7.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$7.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$7.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$7.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$7.49
Family-Sized Baby Carrots$8.49
Family-Sized Steamed Cabbage$7.49
Family-Sized Rice$7.49
Family-Sized Chicken & Noodles$8.49
Family-Sized Beef & Noodles$10.99
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Kids Beverages
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
Blackberry Pie-Slice$5.49
Blueberry Pie-Slice$4.99
Cherry Pie-Slice$5.49
Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
German Chocolate Pie-Slice$5.49
NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Oatmeal Pie-Slice$5.49
Old Fashioned Cream Pie-Slice$5.49
Peach Pie-Slice$5.49
Pecan Pie-Slice$5.49
Pumpkin Pie-Slice$4.99
Rhubarb Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Shoofly Pie-Slice$4.99
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Sweet Tea$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
Bakery
Cream Pies - Large
Dinner Rolls/Buns
Cookies - 12 pack
Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-12PK$14.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies-12PK$14.99
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies-12PK$14.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies-12PK$14.99
Coconut Cookies-12PK$14.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-12PK$14.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-12PK$14.99
Snickerdoodle Cookies-12PK$14.99
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies-24PK$14.99
Mini Monster Cookies-24PK$14.99
Mini Peanut Butter Cookies-24PK$14.99
Cookies - 4-6 pack
Chocolate Chip Cookies-6PK$7.99
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Buttermilk Cookies-6PK$8.99
Iced Cut-Out Cookies-6PK$9.99
Monster Cookies-6PK$7.99
No Bake Chocolate Cookies-6PK$7.99
No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$7.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-6PK$7.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$7.99
Snickerdoodle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Maple Walnut Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Lemon Cookies-4PK$6.29