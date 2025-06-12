Lightly breaded and topped with lettuce, tomato and our special sauce on the side.

Sandwich Bread Choice Please select up to 1 Bun White Bread Wheat Bread Toasted White Bread Toasted Wheat Bread No Bread Sandwich Condiments Deluxe Lettuce Tomato Onions Pickles Mayo Add American Cheese + $0.99 Add Cheddar Cheese + $0.99 Add Pepper Cheese + $0.99 Add Swiss Cheese + $0.99 Add Bacon + $1.99 Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Broasted Potatoes + $0.50 Dressing Homefries Mashed Potatoes Tossed Salad + $0.50 Applesauce Baby Carrots Coleslaw Corn Cottage Cheese French Fries Fried Pickles + $0.50 Green Beans Mac & Cheese Mozzarella Sticks + $1.00 Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Pickled Red Beets Potato Salad Rice Steamed Broccoli Sweet Potato Fries + $0.50 Three Bean Salad Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Chili Cup of Vegetable Beef Bowl of Chicken Noodle + $1.00 Bowl of Chili + $1.00 Bowl of Vegetable Beef + $1.00 No Side Dish - $0.99