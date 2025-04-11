Slow roasted beef, mushrooms, and onions served with provolone cheese on ciabatta bread with an au jus dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side dish.

Cheese Choice Required* Please select 1 American Cheese Cheddar Cheese Monterey Jack Cheese Pepper Cheese Provolone Cheese Swiss Cheese No Cheese Sandwich Condiments Lettuce Tomato Onions Pickles Mayo BBQ Add American Cheese + $0.99 Add Cheddar Cheese + $0.99 Add Pepper Cheese + $0.99 Add Swiss Cheese + $0.99 Add Bacon + $1.99 Add Crispy Bacon + $1.99 Add Ham + $1.99 Add Grilled Mushrooms + $0.99 Add Grilled Onions + $0.99 Add Grilled Peppers + $0.99 No Tomato No Lettuce No Mushrooms No Onions No Avocado No Aioli Sauce Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Dressing Mashed Potatoes Tossed Salad + $0.50 Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Broccoli Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Hush Puppies Mac & Cheese Macaroni Salad Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Potato Wedges + $0.50 Red Beets Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 No Side Dish - $0.99 Cup of Broccoli Cheese Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef