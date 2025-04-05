Der Dutchman Plain City - Online Ordering
Der Dutchman Plain City
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.99
Chicken Wings Dinner
6 broasted chicken wings$14.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.49
Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.79
Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.49
Meatloaf Dinner
A traditional Amish-style recipe$16.49
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Cod Dinner
Mild cod filet, hand-breaded and deep-fried$17.49
Salmon Dinner
8oz filet, grilled tender, lightly seasoned or blackened$18.99
Shrimp Dinner
8 pieces of butterfly shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection$17.49
Seafood Platter
4oz fried cod and 5 pieces of deep-fried butterfly shrimp, served with hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw$18.99
Favorites
Vegetable Plate
Choice of three vegetables.$14.99
Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce$13.29
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce$13.29
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.29
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.99
Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.79
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Rachel Sandwich
Slow-roasted turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread$13.99
Reuben Sandwich
Corned-beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread$13.99
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Trail Bologna Sandwich
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss$12.49
Veggie Burger
Chargrilled all-vegetable patty with a hint of spice$13.29
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Macaroni Salad-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
Loaded Potato Wedges$5.49
Red Beets-Side$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Vegetable Blend-Side$3.99
Side of the Day-Side$3.99
Salads
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$14.99
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Soups
Limited Time Menu
Chicken Tender Bowl
All of your favorite comfort foods together in one bowl. Mashed potatoes, your choice of chicken or beef gravy, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with fried chicken tenders.$14.49
Enchilada
Two oven baked chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy homemade sauce, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with a side of Spanish rice.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$23.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, six quart sides, & dinner rolls.$125.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$6.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$6.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$6.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$6.49
Family-Sized Steamed Cabbage$6.49
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
Blackberry Pie-Slice$4.99
Black Raspberry Pie-Slice$5.49
Blueberry Pie-Slice$4.99
Cherry Pie-Slice$4.99
Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
German Chocolate Pie-Slice$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Meringue Pie-Slice$4.99
NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Oatmeal Pie-Slice$4.99
Peach Pie-Slice$4.99
Ice Cream
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Sweet Tea$2.49
Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
Bakery
Cream Pies - Large
Banana Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Black Raspberry Cream Pie-LG$16.49
Butterscotch Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Chocolate Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Coconut Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Peanut Butter Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Red Raspberry Cream Pie-LG$16.49
NSA Banana Cream Pie-LG$15.49
NSA Coconut Cream Pie-LG$15.49
Bar/Brownies
Dinner Rolls/Buns
Cookies - 6 pack
Chocolate Chip Cookies-6PK$6.99
Iced Buttermilk Cookies-6PK$7.49
Iced Cut-Out Cookies-6PK$8.99
Monster Cookies-6PK$6.99
No Bake Chocolate Cookies-6PK$6.99
No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$6.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-6PK$6.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$6.99
Raisin Filled Cookies-6PK$7.49
Snickerdoodle Cookies-6PK$6.99
Gift Retail - No Barcode
Choice Books
$3.99 Choice Book$3.99
$4.99 Choice Book$4.99
$5.99 Choice Book$5.99
$6.99 Choice Book$6.99
$7.99 Choice Book$7.99
$8.99 Choice Book$8.99
$9.99 Choice Book$9.99
$10.99 Choice Book$10.99
$11.99 Choice Book$11.99
$12.99 Choice Book$12.99
$13.99 Choice Book$13.99
$14.99 Choice Book$14.99
$15.99 Choice Book$15.99
$16.99 Choice Book$16.99
$17.99 Choice Book$17.99
$18.99 Choice Book$18.99
$19.99 Choice Book$19.99
$22.99 Choice Book$22.99
$24.99 Choice Book$24.99
$26.99 Choice Book$26.99
$27.99 Choice Book$27.99
$29.99 Choice Book$29.99
$34.99 Choice Book$34.99
$39.99 Choice Book$39.99