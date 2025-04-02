Online Ordering - Der Dutchman Sarasota
Der Dutchman Sarasota
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.49
Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.79
Meatloaf Dinner
A traditional Amish-style recipe$16.49
Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.49
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Cod Dinner
Mild cod filet, hand-breaded and deep-fried$17.49
Salmon Dinner
8oz filet, grilled tender, lightly seasoned or blackened$18.99
Shrimp Dinner
8 pieces of butterfly shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection$17.49
Seafood Platter
4oz fried cod and 5 pieces of deep-fried butterfly shrimp, served with hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw$18.99
Favorites
Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
Creamed Chicken
Creamy chicken mixed with vegetables and served over mashed potatoes and biscuits$14.99
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.49
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.49
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.49
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, blended cheese, Pico de Gallo, with grilled chicken; served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa$14.99
Sandwiches
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$14.79
Dutchman Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or fish (chargrilled or blackened), wrapped in a fresh tortilla.$14.99
Western Burger
8oz chargrilled chopped sirloin. Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and barbeque sauce.$14.99
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.49
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Turkey Bacon Club
Homemade white bread, American cheese, turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.79
Veggie Burger
Chargrilled all-vegetable patty with a hint of spice$13.29
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with tomato and lettuce on your choice of homemade Rye, Sourdough, White, or Wheat bread.$12.79
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.99
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
Half Sandwich & Soup
Half a sandwich: cold turkey, ham, or chicken salad, served with a cup of soup$11.79
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
Broccoli-Side$3.99
Broccoli Salad-Side$4.49
Caesar Salad-Side$4.49
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Vegetable Blend-Side$3.99
Salads
Southwest Salad
Fresh Romaine and iceberg lettuce with fajita-grilled chicken strips; topped with avocado, black beans, Pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and Mexican cheese blend Served with a chipotle ranch dressing$14.99
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$15.49
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing, with your choice of chargrilled marinated chicken breast or shrimp$14.99
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.99
Taco Salad
Choice of seasoned ground beef or fajita chicken with lettuce, black beans, Pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado in a crispy taco bowl Topped with sour cream sauce$14.99
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Soups
Limited Time Menu
Sunrise Burger
Our 5oz burger grilled to perfection, served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, country style bacon, and one fried egg cooked over easy. Served with French fries or your choice of side.$15.29
Chicken Tender Bowl
All of your favorite comfort foods together in one bowl. Mashed potatoes, your choice of chicken or beef gravy, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with fried chicken tenders.$14.49
Enchilada
Two oven baked chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy homemade sauce, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with a side of Spanish rice.$14.49
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$23.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, six quart sides, & dinner rolls.$125.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$6.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$6.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$6.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$6.49
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Blackberry Pie-Slice$5.49
Blueberry Pie-Slice$5.49
Cherry Pie-Slice$5.49
Custard Pie-Slice$5.49
Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Key Lime Pie-Slice$5.49
Lemon Meringue Pie-Slice$5.49
NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.99
Oatmeal Pie-Slice$5.49
Peach Pie-Slice$5.49
Pecan Pie-Slice$5.99
Red Raspberry Pie-Slice$5.99
Rhubarb Pie-Slice$5.49
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie-Slice$5.49
Ice Cream
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49