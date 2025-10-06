A 6oz juicy grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato and a sweet and tangy balsamic glaze. Served with broccoli or your choice of side.

Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Broccoli Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn Dressing French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Homefries Mac & Cheese Macaroni Salad Mashed Potatoes Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Potato Wedges + $0.50 Red Beets Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 Tossed Salad + $0.50 Vegetable Blend Vegetable of the Day No Side Dish - $1.00 Cup of Broccoli Cheese Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef Baked Potato LTO MOD's No Tomato No Sauce Sauce on Side