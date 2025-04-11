Slow roasted beef, mushrooms, and onions served with provolone cheese on ciabatta bread with an au jus dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side dish.

Cheese Choice Required* Please select 1 American Cheese Pepper Jack Cheese Monterey Jack Cheese Provolone Cheese Swiss Cheese Cheddar Cheese Shredded Cheese No Cheese Sandwich Condiments The Works Lettuce Tomato Onions Pickles Mayo BBQ Add American Cheese + $0.99 Add Pepper Cheese + $0.99 Add Swiss Cheese + $0.99 Add Bacon + $1.99 Add Crispy Bacon + $1.99 Add Ham + $1.99 Add Grilled Mushrooms + $0.99 Add Grilled Onions + $0.99 Add Grilled Peppers + $0.99 Add Avocado + $0.99 No Mushrooms No Onions No Avocado No Aioli Sauce Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Dressing Homefries Mashed Potatoes Tossed Salad + $0.50 Baked Potato Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Mac & Cheese Macaroni Salad Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Potato Wedges + $0.50 Red Beets Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 Vegetable Blend Vegetable of the Day No Side Dish - $0.99 Cup of Broccoli Cheese Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef