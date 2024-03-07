Der Dutchman Walnut Creek
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
- Broasted Chicken Dinner$14.49+
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside
- Baked Chicken Dinner$14.49+
Baked Chicken is seasoned, breaded, pan-fried and then baked until tender
- Chicken Wings Dinner$13.99
6 Broasted chicken wings
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$14.49
Boneless chicken breast
- Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner$16.99
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon
- Chicken Tenders Dinner$14.79
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders
Beef Dinners
- Chopped Sirloin Dinner$15.99
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin
- Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner$17.99
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions
- Liver & Onions Dinner$14.29+
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions
- Meatloaf Dinner$15.99
A traditional Amish-style recipe
- Roast Beef Dinner$16.99
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Sandwiches
- B.L.T$11.99
Seven pieces of bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.49
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce
- Cheeseburger$12.79
Beef patty topped with American cheese
- Grilled Chicken B.L.T.$14.29
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Boneless grilled chicken breast
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Boneless hand-breaded and deep-fried chicken breast
- Cod Sandwich$13.49
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet
- Grilled Cheese$9.49
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$11.99
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese
- Dutchman Burger$13.49
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese
- Meatloaf Sandwich$12.79
- Trail Bologna Sandwich$11.99
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss
- Roast Beef Sandwich$12.79
Slow-roasted in its own juices
- Roast Pork Sandwich$12.49
Slow-roasted in its own juices
- Roast Turkey Sandwich$12.49
Slow-roasted in its own juices
Side Dishes
- Applesauce-Side$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
- Coleslaw-Side$3.99
- Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
- Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
- Dressing-Side$3.99
Served with beef or chicken gravy
- French Fries-Side$3.99
- Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
- Green Beans-Side$3.99
- Homefries-Side$3.99
- Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
- Macaroni Salad-Side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes-Side$3.99
Served with beef or chicken gravy
- Noodles-Side$3.99
Cooked in chicken broth
- Onion Rings-Side$4.49
- Potato Salad-Side$3.99
- Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
- Red Beets-Side$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
- Tossed Salad-Side$3.99
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and homemade croutons
- Vegetable Blend-Side$3.99
- Baked Potato-Side$3.99
- Corn Bread$2.49
Salads
- Strawberry Poppyseed Salad$13.99
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef
- Southwestern Salad$13.99
Fresh romaine and crispy iceburg lettuce with grilled chicken, a zesty blend of vegetables, tortillas strips, and topped with avocado and cheeses. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing
- Seasonal Salad$13.99
Soups
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
- Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes$5.99+
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy
- Family-Sized Dressing$5.99+
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy
- Family-Sized Green Beans$5.99+
- Family-Sized Corn$5.99+
Creamed corn
- Family-Sized Noodles$5.99+
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth
- Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$5.99+
- Family-Sized Gravy$5.49+
Beef or Chicken Gravy
- Family Sized Sausage Gravy$5.99+
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Kids Beverages
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
- Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
- Blackberry Pie-Slice$4.99
- Blueberry Pie-Slice$4.99
- Cherry Pie-Slice$4.99
- Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
- Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
- Dutch Chocolate Pie-Slice$4.99Out of stock
- Lemon Meringue Pie-Slice$4.99
- Key Lime Pie-Slice$5.49
- NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.49Out of stock
- Peach Pie-Slice$4.99
- Pecan Pie-Slice$5.49
Ice Cream
- Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream$3.79
- Homemade Ice Cream Sundae$4.99
Chocolate or Caramel
- Hot Fudge Cake with Ice Cream$5.49
Brownie made in house topped with homemade vanilla ice cream and hot fudge
Other Favorites
- Date Nut Pudding$4.29
Traditional spice cake made with dates and walnuts. Served warm with caramel sauce
- German Chocolate Cake$4.99
Moist chocolate cake layered with an old fashioned caramel icing with coconut and pecans added
- Homemade Cheesecake$5.49
Homemade rich and creamy New York style cheesecake.
- Specialty Cheesecake$6.49
Homemade rich and creamy New York style cheesecake with our traditional touch
- Pie Sampler$7.99
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
- Kids-Chicken Dinner$7.99
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast
- Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
- Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
- Kids-Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
2 Mini corn dogs
- Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
- Kids-Cheeseburger$7.99
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun
- Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
- Kids-Pepsi$2.49
- Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
- Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
- Kids-Root Beer$2.49
- Kids-Starry$2.49
- Kids-Lemonade$2.49
- Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
- Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Kids-White Milk$2.49
- Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
- Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
- Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Café Drinks Menu
Coffee
Smoothies
Latte Favorites
- Dutch Mocha$4.99
Espresso, chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream
- Dutch Caramel Latte$4.99
Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream
- White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle$4.99
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream
- Buckeye Latte$4.99
Espresso, chocolate sauce, peanut butter syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream
- Caramel Macchiato Latte$4.99
Expresso, vanilla, steamed milk, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.99
Expresso, cinnamon, vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream
- Seasonal Latte$4.99
Ask your server