Dutch Valley Restaurant
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
- Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.79
- Baked Chicken Dinner
Baked Chicken is seasoned, breaded, pan-fried and then baked until tender$14.79
- Chicken Wings Dinner
6 Broasted chicken wings$14.29
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast$14.99
- Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
- Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
- Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.29
- Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.29
- Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.49
- Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.29
- Swiss Steak Dinner
Cubed round steak baked in beef gravy with mushrooms$14.99
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Favorites
- Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
- Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.79
- Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.79
- Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.79
Sandwiches
- B.L.T
Seven pieces of bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
- BBQ Pork Sandwich
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce$12.79
- Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$12.99
- Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.79
- Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.79
- Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.79
- Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.79
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$12.99
- Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$12.79
- Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$12.99
- Trail Bologna Sandwich
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss$12.49
Side Dishes
- Applesauce-Side$3.99
- Baked Potato-Side$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
- Broccoli-Side$3.99
- Coleslaw-Side$3.99
- Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
- Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
- Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
- French Fries-Side$3.99
- Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
- Green Beans-Side$3.99
- Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
- Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
- Onion Rings-Side$4.49
- Potato Salad-Side$3.99
- Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
- Red Beets-Side$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
- Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
- Waffle Fries-Side$3.99
Salads
- Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$14.29
- Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.29
Soups
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Buckets of Chicken
- 8 Pieces Chicken
2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, & 2 Wings$18.49
- 12 Pieces Chicken
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, & 3 Wings$26.99
- 16 Pieces Chicken
4 Breasts, 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, & 4 Wings$34.99
- 20 Pieces Chicken
5 Breasts, 5 Thighs, 5 Legs, & 5 Wings$42.49
- 24 Pieces Chicken
6 Breasts, 6 Thighs, 6 Legs, & 6 Wings$48.99
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
- Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$5.99
- Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$5.99
- Family-Sized Green Beans$5.99
- Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$5.99
- Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$5.99
- Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Seasonal Pies by the Slice
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
- Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
- Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
- Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
- Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
- Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
- Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
- Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
- Kids-Pepsi$2.49
- Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
- Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
- Kids-Root Beer$2.49
- Kids-Starry$2.49
- Kids-Lemonade$2.49
- Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
- Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Kids-White Milk$2.49
- Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
- Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
- Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
- Kids-Grape Juice$2.49