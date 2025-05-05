Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.

Dinner for 2 Meat Choice Required* Please select 1 4 pc. Broasted Chicken 4 pc. Baked Chicken 2 pc. Grilled Chicken Breast 6 pc. Chicken Tenders 3/4 lb. Roast Turkey 3/4 lb. All White Turkey + $1.00 3/4 lb. Roast Beef + $1.00 3/4 lb. Ham 3/4 lb. Roast Pork Dinner for 2 Side Choice Required* Please select 2 Pint Mashed Potatoes Pint Dressing Pint Noodles Pint Green Beans Pint Corn Pint Mac & Cheese Pint Potato Salad Pint Coleslaw Pint Broccoli Salad Pint Pasta Salad Family Meal Dinner Rolls Required* Please select 1 White Dinner Rolls Wheat Dinner Rolls No Dinner Rolls