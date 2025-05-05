Slow-roasted to perfection in its own juices.

Gravy Choice Required* Please select 1 Beef Gravy Chicken Gravy Pork Gravy Dandelion Gravy + $1.89 Beef Gravy on the side Chicken Gravy on the side Pork Gravy on the side Dandelion Gravy on the side + $1.89 No Gravy Side Choice (2) Required* Please select 2 Dressing Mashed Potatoes Tossed Salad + $0.50 Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Mac & Cheese Macaroni Salad Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Potato Wedges + $0.50 Red Beets Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 Vegetable Blend Waffle Fries No Side Dish - $0.99 Cup of Broccoli Cheese Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef