Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.

Dinner for 4 Meat Choice Required* Please select 1 8 pc. Broasted Chicken 8 pc. Baked Chicken 4 pc. Grilled Chicken Breast 12 pc. Chicken Tenders 1.5 lbs. Roast Turkey for 4 1.5 lbs. All White Turkey + $2.00 1.5 lbs. Roast Beef + $2.00 1.5 lbs. Ham 1.5 lbs. Roast Pork Dinner for 4 Side Choices Required* Please select 2 Quart Mashed Potatoes Quart Dressing Quart Noodles Quart Green Beans Quart Corn Quart Mac & Cheese Quart Potato Salad Quart Coleslaw Quart Broccoli Salad Quart Pasta Salad Family Meal Dinner Rolls Required* Please select 1 White Dinner Rolls Wheat Dinner Rolls No Dinner Rolls